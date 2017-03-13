All Auto Shows

The 8th Annual Keels & Wheels Uncorked event will honor legendary news anchor Dave Ward on Thursday, March 23, 2017 from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Mercedes-Benz of Houston Greenway, inside their showroom located at 3900 Southwest Freeway, Houston 77027. Attendees will have the opportunity to bid on exclusive items in the live and silent auction while viewing several classic automobiles on display.

