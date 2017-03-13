Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Elicit...

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Elicits Mixed Emotions on Ignition

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Motor Trend

Alfa Romeo brought out its first rear-wheel-drive sport sedan in 30 years, and Jason Cammisa has the enviable task of driving it on the latest episode of "Ignition." But on what should be a joyous occasion, Cammisa finds himself picking at the car's fatal flaw: its lack of a manual transmission.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Motor Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tyre&Auto Southbourne Group Review Fordelarna m... 12 hr klaraustria 1
How to Unlock Audi 7945AC via TM100 key pro Mon Ambrosio 1
Tyre&Auto Southbourne Group Review Voordelen va... Sun klaraustria 1
Poll LINCOLN vs CADILLAC: Which is better??? (Jan '08) Sun Idiot 250
News Buy a new NSX and you can put the badges on as ... Sun Proud Hondroid 1
News NASCAR Considers Making Its Cars Quieter, Which... Sat StagePhartss 8
News Watch This Man Save An Elderly Woman From Being... Mar 11 31117SBR 1
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. South Korea
  3. Ireland
  4. Egypt
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,581 • Total comments across all topics: 279,541,481

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC