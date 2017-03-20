2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Unveiled; Available Manual Confirmed
The Great Three-Year Angst, as it is probably totally known in Porsche circles, is nearly over. The revered 911 GT3 is back in the lineup as of this fall, and its return is refreshingly free from the controversy that accompanied the launch of its predecessor in 2014.
