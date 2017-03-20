2018 Lexus LS500h Hybrid Debuts, Searches for Increased Fuel Economy and Relevance
Lexus has taken the wraps off the hybrid version of its latest-generation LS sedan , the 2018 LS500h, and for the first time, the hybrid will not be the most powerful iteration of the company's flagship sedan. Instead, Lexus appears to have designed the hybrid for fuel economy, likely in an effort to boost the model's minuscule market share.
