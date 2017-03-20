2018 Alpine A110 finally reveals its retrolicious body
After a painstakingly long teaser campaign and a couple of concepts dubbed "Celebration" and "Vision," the much-awaited Alpine reboot is finally here in all of its production glory. Reviving the iconic "A110" moniker, the new sports car part of Renault's recently established sub-brand will go after the likes of Porsche Cayman with a retro-flavored design inspired by the namesake model sold between 1961 and 1977.
