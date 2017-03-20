2017 Audi RS 3 First Drive: Little Package; Big Boom

After years of wistful gazing across the pond, reading glowing reviews that use words such as tyres and bonnet , and even being tantalized with a 2011 First Drive ourselves in Europe, Americans will finally be able to throttle one of the most highly anticipated performance cars in recent memory-the Audi RS 3-sort of. "Yeah? What's so great about it? It looks like an A3 to me."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Motor Trend.