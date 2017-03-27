1976: British Leyland sells the best criminal getaway cars

In 1976, semi-nationalized British Leyland made cars bearing the Jaguar, MG, Princess, Rover, Austin, MG, Triumph, Mini, Daimler, and Rover nameplates, and these cars were not known to be of particularly high quality during this era. BL put this 1976 ad together, showing a humorous look at their vehicular offerings, and it has some good moments.

