You Can Own The BMW 7 Series Tupac Wa...

You Can Own The BMW 7 Series Tupac Was Shot In For Only $1.5 Million

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Jalopnik

If you actually believe Tupac Shakur died.... you can now submit your information to purchase the BMW him and Suge Knight were shot up in six days before his death back in September of 1996. A website called 'Moments In Time' is featuring the BMW 7 Series , evidently with the bullet holes in the passenger side since-repaired, on sale for the low bid of just $1.5 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Autel Maxidas DS808 Auto Diangostic Tool Auto U... 13 hr car-diagnostic-tool 1
carprog clone version, how it work? (Jan '16) Sun Thorek92 4
News Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07) Sat CTguy1955 559
Mercedes GLK X204 2014 all keys lost VVDI progr... Feb 24 Ambrosio 1
Ford F150 vs Toyota Tundra - Frame Strength (Jan '08) Feb 24 Well informed 14
Launch X431 V 8inch Tablet Full System Diagnost... Feb 23 lalaura 2
El-50448 Auto TPMS Activation Tool $44.99 fo... Feb 23 lalaura 2
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,419 • Total comments across all topics: 279,205,555

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC