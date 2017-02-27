You Can Own The BMW 7 Series Tupac Was Shot In For Only $1.5 Million

If you actually believe Tupac Shakur died.... you can now submit your information to purchase the BMW him and Suge Knight were shot up in six days before his death back in September of 1996. A website called 'Moments In Time' is featuring the BMW 7 Series , evidently with the bullet holes in the passenger side since-repaired, on sale for the low bid of just $1.5 million.

