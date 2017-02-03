Words of caution to Trump: Toyota Cav...

Words of caution to Trump: Toyota Cavalier

13 hrs ago Read more: Automotive News

When President Donald Trump complains it is "impossible to sell cars in Japan" and promises action, it may be wise to remember a previous attempt to woo Japanese consumers. Toyota Motor Corp. executives -- and many from General Motors -- still cringe at the memory of the ill-conceived gambit to have Japan's biggest automaker sell the rebadged Ohio-built Chevrolet small car through Toyota's domestic sales network some two decades ago.

