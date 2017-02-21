Williams' Real-Life 2017 Formula One Car Has A Giant Martini Billboard On The Back
Williams Martini Racing finally showed off their 2017 Formula One car in the flesh. Unlike the renders unveiled earlier , the 2017 Williams FW40 now features a giant Martini billboard riding on its engine cover.
