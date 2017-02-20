Will Autonomous Cars Leave Us Vulnera...

Will Autonomous Cars Leave Us Vulnerable To Gangs Of Armed Teens? Study Says Maybe

Read more: Jalopnik

Ah, what a pleasant scene: It's a sunny day-maybe 65, 70 degrees out-and you're getting luxuriously chauffeured about town in your fancy robot car. All the sudden, a band of armed hooligans surrounds you! Oh no, the car doesn't know what to do-it doesn't want to hit the people in front of it-so it just sits there, while the masked bandits demand all of your stuff.

Chicago, IL

