What Is The Quickest Zero-To-60 Time Possible For A Street Car?
We have seen some absolutely mind-boggling acceleration times from both hyper-exotic sports and fully electric cars . But where is the limit? This video uses some complex equations to give us the answer.
Read more at Jalopnik.
