Watch This Truck Running From The Cops Launch Into Orbit After Hitting Spike Strip At 115 MPH

An 18 year-old driving a stolen Toyota Tacoma running from the police in Webster Parish, Louisiana hit a set of spike strips going 115 MPH, subsequently barreled off of the road and into a drainage ditch, launched the truck into the air and landed on a car parked at a restaurant. The terrifying crash was captured on video by somebody standing just feet away from the path of the out of control truck, showing the Tacoma fly right into the ditch and then go flying right back out of it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.