Watch a General Lee Dodge Charger Cat...

Watch a General Lee Dodge Charger Catch Massive Air Before Crashing

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Motor Trend

Them Duke Boys make it look so easy on TV, but launching a Dodge Charger off a ramp and landing in one piece is harder than it looks. One stunt driver found that out at the start of Detroit's annual Autorama hot rod show, where he caught some sick air but didn't quite stick the landing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Motor Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07) 10 hr CTguy1955 559
Mercedes GLK X204 2014 all keys lost VVDI progr... Fri Ambrosio 1
Ford F150 vs Toyota Tundra - Frame Strength (Jan '08) Fri Well informed 14
Launch X431 V 8inch Tablet Full System Diagnost... Thu lalaura 2
El-50448 Auto TPMS Activation Tool $44.99 fo... Thu lalaura 2
XTOOL X-100 PAD Tablet Key Programmer (Nov '15) Thu Anna 16
News EPA rates VW's 2017 e-Golf at 126 mpg-e and boo... Feb 23 Solarman 1
OP-COM 2012V/ VAUX-COM 120309a Free Download (Oct '15) Jan '17 pisty10 28
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,771 • Total comments across all topics: 279,159,976

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC