Watch a General Lee Dodge Charger Catch Massive Air Before Crashing
Them Duke Boys make it look so easy on TV, but launching a Dodge Charger off a ramp and landing in one piece is harder than it looks. One stunt driver found that out at the start of Detroit's annual Autorama hot rod show, where he caught some sick air but didn't quite stick the landing.
