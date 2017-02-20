VW sued by first major German customer over diesel scandal

Volkswagen Group is being sued by German fish distributor Deutsche See for misrepresenting a fleet of vehicles it leased as environmentally friendly, making the company the first major German customer to sue VW over its emissions-cheating scandal. Volkswagen already faces numerous lawsuits from individual owners, regulators, states and dealers, many of them in the form of class-action cases in the U.S. This is the first case brought by a corporate customer in its home market.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.