VW exec Schmidt pleads not guilty, but must stay behind bars, judge says

Volkswagen executive Oliver Schmidt will remain behind bars as an extreme flight risk even after not-guilty pleas were entered on his behalf during his arraignment Thursday in U.S. District Court in Detroit. Schmidt, 48, faces 11 felony counts in connection with VW's nearly decade-long effort to subvert U.S. environmental regulations when it came to the company's diesel-powered vehicles.

