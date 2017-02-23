VW exec faces arraignment in diesel scandal A Volkswagen executive who has been charged with conspiracy for his role in the scandal Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2mahuNJ A handout photo made available by the Volkswagen Group of America media center on 09 January 2017 shows German Oliver Schmidt, General Manager, Engineering and Environmental Office of the Volkswagen Group of America, Inc., speaking at the Center for Automotive Research Management Briefing Seminars in Traverse City, Mich., in 2014 DETROIT -- A Volkswagen executive who has been charged with conspiracy for his role in the German automotive company's diesel emissions scandal is scheduled to appear Thursday in U.S.District Court here.

