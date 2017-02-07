Volvo upbeat on 2017 after 66% earnin...

Volvo upbeat on 2017 after 66% earnings jump

Read more: Automotive News

Volvo Cars reported double-digit improvements in 2016 earnings and revenue on Wednesday and forecast a fourth consecutive year of record sales for 2017 helped by the arrival of models such as the second-generation XC60 and the all-new XC40. Operating profit rose 66 percent to 11.0 billion Swedish crowns and revenue increased 10 percent to 180.7 billion crowns, That helped improve the automaker's profit margin to 6.1 percent compared with a 4 percent margin in 2015, a result that CEO Hakan Samuelsson was particularly proud of "I didn't believe we would have achieved that [operating profit level] three years ago," he said today at a press conference to announce the results.

Chicago, IL

