Volvo closes in on 2 key goals with redesigned XC60
Volvo will use the new XC60 to move closer to two of its midterm goals: having a fully autonomous car on the road in 2021 and making sure no one is killed or seriously injured in one of its new vehicles by 2020. The second generation of Volvo's global best-seller will debut at the Geneva auto show on March 7. It will have three new advanced driver assistance features that provide the driver with automatic steering assistance or support -- when needed -- to help avoid potential collisions.
