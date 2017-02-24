Volkswagen caps executive pay after emissions scandal
Volkswagen caps executive pay after emissions scandal The company's CEO won't be paid more than 10 million euros annually. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2mfVvVJ The CEO of German carmaker Volkswagen Matthias Mueller and the Chairman of VW Works council Bernd Osterloh attend the company's press conference on Nov. 18, 2016 in Wolfsburg, northern Germany.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mercedes GLK X204 2014 all keys lost VVDI progr...
|19 hr
|Ambrosio
|1
|Ford F150 vs Toyota Tundra - Frame Strength (Jan '08)
|Fri
|Well informed
|14
|Launch X431 V 8inch Tablet Full System Diagnost...
|Thu
|lalaura
|2
|El-50448 Auto TPMS Activation Tool $44.99 fo...
|Thu
|lalaura
|2
|XTOOL X-100 PAD Tablet Key Programmer (Nov '15)
|Thu
|Anna
|16
|EPA rates VW's 2017 e-Golf at 126 mpg-e and boo...
|Thu
|Solarman
|1
|5x127mm Wheel Spacers Features & Details
|Feb 22
|Anonymous
|1
|OP-COM 2012V/ VAUX-COM 120309a Free Download (Oct '15)
|Jan '17
|pisty10
|28
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC