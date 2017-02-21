Uber's self-driving cars have started picking up riders in Arizona
The expansion of its driverless pilot program beyond Pittsburgh takes Uber a step closer to its dream of a full-fledged autonomous service. Two months after Uber's self-driving cars were shunted off the streets of San Francisco by California regulators, the ride-hailing company has just turned the ignition key on a new round of tests, this time in Arizona.
