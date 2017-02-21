Uber's self-driving cars have started...

Uber's self-driving cars have started picking up riders in Arizona

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Digital Trends

The expansion of its driverless pilot program beyond Pittsburgh takes Uber a step closer to its dream of a full-fledged autonomous service. Two months after Uber's self-driving cars were shunted off the streets of San Francisco by California regulators, the ride-hailing company has just turned the ignition key on a new round of tests, this time in Arizona.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Trends.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
XTOOL X-100 PAD Tablet Key Programmer (Nov '15) 17 hr diyobd2 15
5x127mm Wheel Spacers Features & Details 17 hr newtuckspring 1
MOT Test of Tyre&Auto Southbourne Group? 23 hr louiecwel 3
Craiglist/eBay scam (Mar '12) Tue Natta 178
5 cylinder chevy colorado (May '07) Feb 19 Squiggs 1 300
News This Wonderful And Weird 1966 Renault R8 Got Sa... Feb 16 Xstain Mullah Fra... 3
Buy Launch X431 V Tablet Full System Diagnostic... Feb 16 My Car repair Park 3
OP-COM 2012V/ VAUX-COM 120309a Free Download (Oct '15) Jan '17 pisty10 28
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,084 • Total comments across all topics: 279,073,198

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC