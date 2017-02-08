Uber, Zipcar sign car-sharing deal The move may portend additional future cooperation in the field of mobility services. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2kO6eW9 Car-sharing service Zipcar signed a deal to provide vehicles to ride-hailing app Uber, possibly portending additional future cooperation in the burgeoning field of mobility services.

