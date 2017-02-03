Uber CEO quits Trump's business advisory group
Uber Technologies Inc. CEO Travis Kalanick, facing criticism from immigration advocates for serving on President Donald Trump's business advisory group, quit the group on Thursday, the company said. The CEO of the ride hailing service had been under mounting pressure from activists who oppose the administration's immigration policies, including Uber drivers, many of whom are immigrants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|5 cylinder chevy colorado (May '07)
|Fri
|wgmoore
|298
|Junk My Car, Auto Salvage, Cash for Cars, ... (Jan '12)
|Feb 1
|ChrisMaq
|31
|Video: El Paso Nissan Altima repo gone wrong
|Feb 1
|DC Dave
|2
|Craiglist/eBay scam (Mar '12)
|Jan 31
|Ldixon617
|175
|'02 Pathfinder, crank - no start.. No spark! ... (Apr '08)
|Jan 31
|dennis
|9
|Volvo Vcads 88890180 PTT software Free download (Jan '16)
|Jan 31
|company
|34
|Chevy touts Bolt as special, but not weird
|Jan 30
|Holy Silicon Wafer
|1
|OP-COM 2012V/ VAUX-COM 120309a Free Download (Oct '15)
|Jan 17
|pisty10
|28
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC