U.S. traffic deaths increase 6 percent from last year

7 hrs ago

The National Safety Council estimates that 40,200 people died in U.S. car crashes last year, an increase of six percent from its 2015 estimates , which equals an unsettling 14 percent jump in just two years. The last time traffic deaths jumped above 40,000 was back in 2007, according to the The New York Times .

