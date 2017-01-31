U.S. protectionism would hurt all sides, says German economy minister
U.S. President Donald Trump's policy decisions are going in "a totally wrong direction," German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said in a newspaper interview on Wednesday, warning that protectionism would cost growth and jobs in both economies. Germany is one of the world's leading trading nations, with exports accounting for some 45 percent of its gross domestic product.
