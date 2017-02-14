Two senators move forward on self-dri...

Two senators move forward on self-driving car rules

Read more: USA Today

Two senators move forward on self-driving car rules It's about creating a regulatory framework for cars of the future Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2leAGbU WASHINGTON - The Republican chairman of the U.S. Senate commerce committee and U.S. Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan said today they plan to work together to develop regulatory flexibility for the auto industry in its drive to create self-driving vehicles, with an eye toward proposing legislation this year.

