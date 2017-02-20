Two Die in Las Vegas Fantasy Driving Experience SpeedVegas
A driver and instructor were killed at a fantasy driving experience track just outside Las Vegas when their car spun, hit a barrier and burst into flames. Online photos showed thick black smoke pouring across Interstate 15 just south of town.
