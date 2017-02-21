Two Dead In Las Vegas After Lamborghi...

Two Dead In Las Vegas After Lamborghini Crashes During Driving Experience

According to the Las Vegas Review Journal, the driver was under the instruction of an employee from the SpeedVegas driving experience at the time of the incident. It is reported that the driver of the white Lamborghini crashed the Italian exotic into a barrier before it swiftly burst into flames.

