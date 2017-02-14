Toyota hits a green milestone with its 10 millionth hybrid sale
Hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and all-electric vehicles may only account for 4 percent of the global market today, but this could more than triple by 2023. Sales of Toyota's hybrid cars show no sign of hitting the brakes as the Japanese car giant this week announced it's now sold more than 10 million of its environmentally friendly motors worldwide.
