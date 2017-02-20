Tony Schumacher begins quest to make NHRA history
On the eve of this weekend's NHRA's season-opening Circle K Winternationals at Pomona, Calif., eight-time Top Fuel champion Tony Schumacher mused about perception versus reality. His uncharacteristic eighth-place finish in the 2016 standings belied the fact he won twice in five final-round appearances and in the same Labor Day weekend last September claimed the $100,000-to-win Traxxas Top Fuel Shootout bonus race and the Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals for a record 10th time.
