Three Maserati models face recalls fo...

Three Maserati models face recalls for two different types of fire risk

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: AutoWeek

Maserati is recalling 39,381 Quattroporte , Ghibli and Levante cars and SUVs for two issues that could pose a fire risk, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced. The first issue affects all three vehicles from the 2014-17 model years and concerns a wiring harness under the front power seats which can rub as a result of seat adjustment, creating the risk of a short-circuit and fire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
(Solved)CN900mini/ND900mini 1.22.2.15 firmware ... 2 hr uobd2 1
2018 Toyota 4Runner Sun VanjaIbanez 1
5 cylinder chevy colorado (May '07) Feb 3 wgmoore 298
Junk My Car, Auto Salvage, Cash for Cars, ... (Jan '12) Feb 1 ChrisMaq 31
News Video: El Paso Nissan Altima repo gone wrong Feb 1 DC Dave 2
Craiglist/eBay scam (Mar '12) Jan 31 Ldixon617 175
'02 Pathfinder, crank - no start.. No spark! ... (Apr '08) Jan 31 dennis 9
OP-COM 2012V/ VAUX-COM 120309a Free Download (Oct '15) Jan 17 pisty10 28
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,040 • Total comments across all topics: 278,626,041

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC