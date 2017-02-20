Three Maserati models face recalls for two different types of fire risk

Maserati is recalling 39,381 Quattroporte , Ghibli and Levante cars and SUVs for two issues that could pose a fire risk, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced. The first issue affects all three vehicles from the 2014-17 model years and concerns a wiring harness under the front power seats which can rub as a result of seat adjustment, creating the risk of a short-circuit and fire.

