Three Maserati models face recalls for two different types of fire risk
Maserati is recalling 39,381 Quattroporte , Ghibli and Levante cars and SUVs for two issues that could pose a fire risk, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced. The first issue affects all three vehicles from the 2014-17 model years and concerns a wiring harness under the front power seats which can rub as a result of seat adjustment, creating the risk of a short-circuit and fire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|(Solved)CN900mini/ND900mini 1.22.2.15 firmware ...
|2 hr
|uobd2
|1
|2018 Toyota 4Runner
|Sun
|VanjaIbanez
|1
|5 cylinder chevy colorado (May '07)
|Feb 3
|wgmoore
|298
|Junk My Car, Auto Salvage, Cash for Cars, ... (Jan '12)
|Feb 1
|ChrisMaq
|31
|Video: El Paso Nissan Altima repo gone wrong
|Feb 1
|DC Dave
|2
|Craiglist/eBay scam (Mar '12)
|Jan 31
|Ldixon617
|175
|'02 Pathfinder, crank - no start.. No spark! ... (Apr '08)
|Jan 31
|dennis
|9
|OP-COM 2012V/ VAUX-COM 120309a Free Download (Oct '15)
|Jan 17
|pisty10
|28
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC