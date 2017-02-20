This Wonderful And Weird 1966 Renault...

This Wonderful And Weird 1966 Renault R8 Got Saved From The Crusher

There are 3 comments on the Jalopnik story from 7 hrs ago, titled This Wonderful And Weird 1966 Renault R8 Got Saved From The Crusher. In it, Jalopnik reports that:

I arrived at the 2017 Carroll Shelby Cruise-In on the top level of the Petersen Automotive Museum parking structure expecting to see a big gaggle of American cars. And I did.

Parden Pard

Catasauqua, PA

#1 6 hrs ago
I could swear,,? Back in 69 in Germany, my buddy had one of these,,but it was a stationwagon, probly a 63. A fun piece of crap car.

matthtenney

#2 5 hrs ago
:D
Xstain Mullah Franchisee

Philadelphia, PA

#3 4 hrs ago
Parden Pard wrote:
<quoted text>
I could swear,,? Back in 69 in Germany, my buddy had one of these,,but it was a stationwagon, probly a 63. A fun piece of crap car.
That is a Renault-on sentence. Watch your grammar.
