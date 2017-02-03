There's Really Just One Difference Between Ford Raptors In The U.S. And China
As of the past few days, the 2017 Ford Raptor is the first Ford F-Series truck to be officially exported to and sold in China. Aside from the price, which has not been announced yet, there's really only one distinctive difference between American and Chinese-spec models: the headlights.
