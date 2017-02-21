There's A Porsche 911 R For Sale In Australia For Almost $1 Million

Why buy a Bugatti Veyron when you can have a fancy Beetle with green stripes and half the power for the same price? Just when you thought the 911 R pricing reached its most ridiculous point, a dealer down under has one listed for 1.19 million AUS At this point, there isn't much more to be said about the Porsche 911 R. We all know it is the ultimate 911 if you fancy the current-generation car. We know that Porsche decided to only produce 991 examples and gave it a 4.0-liter motor with 500 horsepower.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.