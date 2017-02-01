The Last Holden Commodore Ever Is In Fact A Big Nasty ZR1-Powered Hell Sedan
The Holden Special Vehicles Commodore GTSR W1 does come with the Corvette ZR1's supercharged LS9 engine, cranking out 636 horsepower. It also comes with a 6-speed manual.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.
Comments
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Junk My Car, Auto Salvage, Cash for Cars, ... (Jan '12)
|18 hr
|ChrisMaq
|31
|Video: El Paso Nissan Altima repo gone wrong
|19 hr
|DC Dave
|2
|Craiglist/eBay scam (Mar '12)
|Tue
|Ldixon617
|175
|'02 Pathfinder, crank - no start.. No spark! ... (Apr '08)
|Tue
|dennis
|9
|Volvo Vcads 88890180 PTT software Free download (Jan '16)
|Tue
|company
|34
|Chevy touts Bolt as special, but not weird
|Mon
|Holy Silicon Wafer
|1
|DAF VCI Lite (V1) Fully Replace DAF VCI 560 DAF...
|Jan 30
|babour
|3
|OP-COM 2012V/ VAUX-COM 120309a Free Download (Oct '15)
|Jan 17
|pisty10
|28
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC