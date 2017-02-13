The 'Dead' Mitsubishi Lancer Lives On In China And Taiwan As A 'Grand Lancer'
Much as they try , it is impossible to kill the Mitsubishi Lancer. Everyone's favorite long-in-the-tooth economy compact lives on after all, but only in China and Taiwan as a new Outlander-nosed refresh called the "Grand Lancer."
