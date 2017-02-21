Tesla loss narrows to $121 million in Q4

Tesla loss narrows to $121 million in Q4

Tesla expects to deliver 47,000 to 50,000 Model S sedans and Model X crossovers in the first half of 2017. Photo credit: DAVID PHILLIPS Tesla Inc. is ramping up spending before the launch of the Model 3, leading to a reported net loss of $121.3 million in the fourth quarter.

