Tesla explosion, fire were factors in crash deaths

The driver, Casey Speckman, 27, and passenger Kevin McCarthy, 44, were killed when McCarthy's 2015 Model S crashed into a tree and parking garage then exploded on Indianapolis' north side shortly after 1 a.m. Nov. 3. The vehicle caught fire and burned quickly.

