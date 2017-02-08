Tesla explosion, fire were factors in crash deaths
Tesla explosion, fire were factors in crash deaths The fire was a factor in the deaths, police investigators say Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2k3wEi4 Casey Speckman, right, was driving the Tesla at the time of the crash. Kevin McCarthy, who owned the car, was a passenger and was also killed The driver, Casey Speckman, 27, and passenger Kevin McCarthy, 44, were killed when McCarthy's 2015 Model S crashed into a tree and parking garage then exploded on Indianapolis' north side shortly after 1 a.m. Nov. 3. The vehicle caught fire and burned quickly.
