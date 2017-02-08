Tesla explosion, fire were factors in...

Tesla explosion, fire were factors in crash deaths

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Tesla explosion, fire were factors in crash deaths The fire was a factor in the deaths, police investigators say Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2k3wEi4 Casey Speckman, right, was driving the Tesla at the time of the crash. Kevin McCarthy, who owned the car, was a passenger and was also killed The driver, Casey Speckman, 27, and passenger Kevin McCarthy, 44, were killed when McCarthy's 2015 Model S crashed into a tree and parking garage then exploded on Indianapolis' north side shortly after 1 a.m. Nov. 3. The vehicle caught fire and burned quickly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pre-order OBDSTAR X300 DP PAD on obdstartool.com 11 hr uobd2 2
(Solved)CN900mini/ND900mini 1.22.2.15 firmware ... Mon uobd2 1
2018 Toyota 4Runner Feb 5 VanjaIbanez 1
5 cylinder chevy colorado (May '07) Feb 3 wgmoore 298
Junk My Car, Auto Salvage, Cash for Cars, ... (Jan '12) Feb 1 ChrisMaq 31
News Video: El Paso Nissan Altima repo gone wrong Feb 1 DC Dave 2
Craiglist/eBay scam (Mar '12) Jan 31 Ldixon617 175
OP-COM 2012V/ VAUX-COM 120309a Free Download (Oct '15) Jan 17 pisty10 28
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,436 • Total comments across all topics: 278,673,603

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC