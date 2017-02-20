Tesla employee calls for unionization, Musk says that's "morally outrageous"
In a Medium post published today , Tesla employee Jose Moran detailed working conditions at the company's Fremont factory and called for the factory workers to unionize with United Auto Workers . Tesla currently employs more than 5,000 non-union workers at its Fremont, CA-based factory.
Read more at Ars Technica.
