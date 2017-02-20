Tesla And SpaceX Finally Get Around To Opposing Trump's Immigration Ban
After a timid response to growing opposition against President Donald Trump's executive order banning travelers from seven majority-Muslim countries from CEO Elon Musk, Tesla and SpaceX have finally joined an amicus brief filed by 96 other companies last night. Reuters reports that Tesla and SpaceX joined companies including Apple, Google, Intel, Microsoft, Lyft, Facebook, and Twitter in the legal filing, which followed San Fancisco's 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals rejection to reinstate the ban after it was blocked by a federal judge.
