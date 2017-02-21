Takata's guilty plea to be considered Monday by U.S. judge
A federal judge on Monday will consider Takata Corp.'s proposed $1 billion settlement over deadly automotive airbags that have claimed at least 17 lives around the world. The Tokyo-based company is scheduled to enter a guilty plea in Detroit before U.S. District Judge George Caram Steeh to one count of wire fraud for falsifying data and reports provided to automakers.
