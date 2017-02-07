Takata to plead guilty Feb. 27, court...

Takata to plead guilty Feb. 27, court documents show

13 hrs ago Read more: Automotive News

Takata Corp. is set to plead guilty Feb. 27 in federal court in Detroit to a single felony count of wire fraud to resolve a Justice Department investigation into ruptures of its airbag inflators linked to at least 16 deaths worldwide, according to a court filing Tuesday. The auto parts supplier agreed last month to the guilty plea as part of a $1 billion settlement in the world's largest ever recall.

