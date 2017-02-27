Takata Pleads Guilty in $1 Billion Se...

Takata Pleads Guilty in $1 Billion Settlement over Defective Airbags

Takata has officially pleaded guilty to criminal wire fraud for covering up the engineering defects in its airbag inflators that have led to at least 17 deaths and the biggest recall in automotive history. The guilty plea follows, by a little more than a month, a Justice Department announcement that Takata had agreed to a $1 billion settlement , including $850 million to compensate automakers for repairs, $125 million for a victim settlement fund, and a $25 million criminal fine.

