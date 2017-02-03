SPIED?! Did Ford's Promo With Dwayne ...

SPIED?! Did Ford's Promo With Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Just LEAKED An Upcoming S550 'Bullit' Model?

It seems that the folks over at Ford's Dearborn headquarters may have made a booboo while filming a promotion with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. That's because during a B-Roll shot, videographers may have shot pictures of what is being considered a potentially all-new Mustang Bullit.

