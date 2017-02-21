Scuderia Toro Rosso Had The First Broken F1 Car Of 2017
We've seen the other nine teams' Formula One cars for this year, so where is Scuderia Toro Rosso's new STR12? Its launch today has been delayed slightly due to a problem with the Renault power unit on the team's filming day, reports Motorsport.com . Uh-oh.
