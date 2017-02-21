Rumors Swirl That Fired Audi Engineer...

Rumors Swirl That Fired Audi Engineer Was Secretly Hiding A Document To Protect CEO

AutoSpies

Last week saw four engineers who worked on the company's emissions-rigged diesel engines fired, with one of them, former engine development chief Ulrich Weiss, claiming in court that CEO Rupert Stadler was privy to the deception. Audi fired back with a lawsuit threat against one or more individuals for "baseless accusations" and the revealing of internal documents.

