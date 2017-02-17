Ronnie Bassett captures first Nascar K&N East victory at New Smyrna
It was a battle of attrition but when all was said and done, Ronnie Bassett Jr. emerged as the winner of the JET Tools 150 on Sunday night at New Smyrna Speedway. The 21-year-old from Winston Salem, North Carolina captured his first victory in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East when every other competitive driver was eliminated via unfortunate means.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|5 cylinder chevy colorado (May '07)
|14 hr
|Squiggs 1
|300
|Craiglist/eBay scam (Mar '12)
|14 hr
|IrishOx
|176
|MOT Test of Tyre&Auto Southbourne Group?
|Feb 16
|derekearl84
|2
|This Wonderful And Weird 1966 Renault R8 Got Sa...
|Feb 16
|Xstain Mullah Fra...
|3
|Buy Launch X431 V Tablet Full System Diagnostic...
|Feb 16
|My Car repair Park
|3
|FAQ OBDSTAR F100 Ford/Mazda key programmer (Jun '16)
|Feb 16
|Bob
|8
|How to activate Mercedes W176 electric folding...
|Feb 15
|Ambrosio
|1
|OP-COM 2012V/ VAUX-COM 120309a Free Download (Oct '15)
|Jan '17
|pisty10
|28
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC