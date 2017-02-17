Ronnie Bassett captures first Nascar ...

Ronnie Bassett captures first Nascar K&N East victory at New Smyrna

It was a battle of attrition but when all was said and done, Ronnie Bassett Jr. emerged as the winner of the JET Tools 150 on Sunday night at New Smyrna Speedway. The 21-year-old from Winston Salem, North Carolina captured his first victory in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East when every other competitive driver was eliminated via unfortunate means.

Chicago, IL

