Red Bull Tries To Scare The Crap Out Of Everyone With Its New F1 Car
Red Bull's 2017-spec car is named the RB13, so they released an appropriately freaky launch video to debut their new car with every cheesy superstition in the books. Please, show it to small children and send us the reaction videos.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.
Comments
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|carprog clone version, how it work? (Jan '16)
|11 hr
|Thorek92
|4
|Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07)
|Sat
|CTguy1955
|559
|Mercedes GLK X204 2014 all keys lost VVDI progr...
|Fri
|Ambrosio
|1
|Ford F150 vs Toyota Tundra - Frame Strength (Jan '08)
|Feb 24
|Well informed
|14
|Launch X431 V 8inch Tablet Full System Diagnost...
|Feb 23
|lalaura
|2
|El-50448 Auto TPMS Activation Tool $44.99 fo...
|Feb 23
|lalaura
|2
|XTOOL X-100 PAD Tablet Key Programmer (Nov '15)
|Feb 23
|Anna
|16
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC