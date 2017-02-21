Recall Alert: Nearly 20,000 BMW's i3 ...

Recall Alert: Nearly 20,000 BMW's i3 Range Extenders Get Called In Due To Fire Risk

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: AutoSpies

If you're the owner of a 2014-2017 model year BMW i3 Range Extender, you'll want to read this. That's because the blue and white has issued a recall for the electric-powered vehicle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoSpies.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
carprog clone version, how it work? (Jan '16) 4 hr Thorek92 4
News Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07) 17 hr CTguy1955 559
Mercedes GLK X204 2014 all keys lost VVDI progr... Fri Ambrosio 1
Ford F150 vs Toyota Tundra - Frame Strength (Jan '08) Feb 24 Well informed 14
Launch X431 V 8inch Tablet Full System Diagnost... Feb 23 lalaura 2
El-50448 Auto TPMS Activation Tool $44.99 fo... Feb 23 lalaura 2
XTOOL X-100 PAD Tablet Key Programmer (Nov '15) Feb 23 Anna 16
OP-COM 2012V/ VAUX-COM 120309a Free Download (Oct '15) Jan '17 pisty10 28
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,033 • Total comments across all topics: 279,166,841

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC