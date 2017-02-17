Rain forces postponement of NASCAR's Daytona Clash
Mother Nature claimed the first victory of the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season as The Clash at Daytona was postponed due to rain. The non-points season-opener has been rescheduled for Sunday morning with an 11:35 a.m. green flag with a broadcast on FS1.
