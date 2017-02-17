Rain forces postponement of NASCAR's ...

Rain forces postponement of NASCAR's Daytona Clash

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: AutoWeek

Mother Nature claimed the first victory of the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season as The Clash at Daytona was postponed due to rain. The non-points season-opener has been rescheduled for Sunday morning with an 11:35 a.m. green flag with a broadcast on FS1.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
MOT Test of Tyre&Auto Southbourne Group? Thu derekearl84 2
News This Wonderful And Weird 1966 Renault R8 Got Sa... Thu Xstain Mullah Fra... 3
Buy Launch X431 V Tablet Full System Diagnostic... Thu My Car repair Park 3
FAQ OBDSTAR F100 Ford/Mazda key programmer (Jun '16) Feb 16 Bob 8
How to activate Mercedes W176 electric folding... Feb 15 Ambrosio 1
V11.00.017 Toyota TIS Techstream Free Download (Feb '16) Feb 15 uwongton 14
News Japan pins hopes on winning over Trump Feb 15 Russian Ainu 8
OP-COM 2012V/ VAUX-COM 120309a Free Download (Oct '15) Jan '17 pisty10 28
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Pakistan
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,915 • Total comments across all topics: 278,996,896

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC